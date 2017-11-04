The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury.

It started like the rest of us guys; chest high above the urinal. I would create a monster booger, in time, with the continuous additions at my local bar until it was eventually scraped off (rip ):

Now I've been working on the local ATM, building a nice booger frame around the screen. It's almost complete but some repair is need from time to time as they will crumble onto the keypad.