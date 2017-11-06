To the asshole who didn't hit me the other night but did send me flying into a fence when you decided to drive into an intersection I had the right of way in: You get half a point for having the decency to pull over, apologize, and check on my status. You lose that half point and plummet into the negatives of point-world by thinking I give a flying fuck that the reason you made me wipe the fuck out was because you put a fucking big ass birthday balloon in the fucking front seat of your fucking car so it can block your fucking view and—- what? Be your golden excuse for anything that happens due to you not being able to see half the road? Spare me the tale of your idiocy, dude. I hope everyone you told the story to at the birthday party gave you shit and you cried yourself to sleep that night.
Fuck Your Birthday Balloon
