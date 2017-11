The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury.

I was asked to leave thw Wholefoods on bside downtown because, of my middle eastern scarf around my mouth.

I don't like germs

So you know i left a comment on the public comment board. To have it taken down not 3 minutes later.

Now i take things from you without paying, and then throw that shit in the trash on principle.

Fuck you too!