3 things I notice the day after a night of drinky drink.

#1. I'm horny. So I got to rub one out. Sometimes two times.

#2. I am down so low. Sometimes, and depends on circumstances, I am out for the count. All day long. Laid out all day. Incapacitated and braindead.

#3. Everything and everyone irritates the hell out of me.

Overall, I'm a happy drunk. But I'm a mean asshole sober.