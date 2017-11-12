Your Craisgslist ad says something like "We are 4 radical, queer, multi-cultural housemates, creating woke space, looking for a 5th; be open-minded, into diversity and creating welcoming space for ALL! Must be 35 or younger." How can you not see the glaring irony?! Who do you think paved the way for your Millennial ass to safely write that? This is the thanks you give us? I can't afford to live alone because I've been a political activist my whole life. You're welcome! You have a fuckload to learn from your elders about what it means to be “woke”. Hint: it's not a fashion statement, it's about how you treat EVERYONE (i.e. respectfully, despite color, creed, etc.) and making yourself uncomfortable. It’s not about identifying as gender fluid or that you're dating a POC. Why don’t you put “must be working class/poor” in your politically correct regurgitated criteria and see what you get. Do you even know what a political analysis is?! I get it – you don’t think class and age are “sexy” topics. Grow the fuck up or at least stop calling yourself woke. A 62 year old needs a place to live? Let’s see who’s open-minded now. Where's an older person supposed to live in this town?