I got a text this week from a number I didn't recognize. Those always make my heart thump, thinking it's you.

I had a dream that you came over last night. It was after a party and you were waiting for your new partner to take you home. The third partner since I've loved you.

Our kids ran around the house like crazy, and when it was time, I hugged you goodbye. It was closure in a way you could never offer in real life, where there has long been an imbalance between us. I've blocked you (again) because it hurts to wait. I hope that you are happy. I love you always.