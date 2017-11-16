Please stop apologizing when life situations occur. When you get off the elevator and someone is waiting to jump on, giving you a clear path to exit, you don't have to say excuse me... Unless you feel the path is not large enough, which it was and always is.... Even then, just barrel your ass through and be on your way. Stop apologizing for living your life. Really you should only say excuse me if you accidentally bump into someone. Insecure people throw it around to the point I feel uncomfortable being around them. Grow a fucking pair and stop caring about what other people think. Hold your head up high. With confidence, leave the elevator and say "you like this" as you pass the people waiting to board.