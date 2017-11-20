Your thrifty ways are fucking gross. At first, I was impressed with your ability to cull free or almost free food and turn it into sellable items at your establishment. Dumpster diving, 1/2 off produce, Craigslist etc. but now that soup season is here, do you really think it’s a good idea to make chicken broth from the bones discarded at certain chicken restaurants? You claim they aren’t in the “danger zone” beyond 2 hours but who knows who was sucking the meat off them and if their fingers were clean???
Them Bones
The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury.