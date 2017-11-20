Your thrifty ways are fucking gross. At first, I was impressed with your ability to cull free or almost free food and turn it into sellable items at your establishment. Dumpster diving, 1/2 off produce, Craigslist etc. but now that soup season is here, do you really think it’s a good idea to make chicken broth from the bones discarded at certain chicken restaurants? You claim they aren’t in the “danger zone” beyond 2 hours but who knows who was sucking the meat off them and if their fingers were clean???