This isn’t a rant just something on my mind after seeing a comment in the pages a few weeks ago by a couple who just moved here and how they want to help the homeless. Jobs for the homeless was mentioned. Jobs are not the answer. Many homeless people are unemployed for many reasons including simply not being employable. Safety and shelter need to be in place before any other changes can take place.
Homeless
