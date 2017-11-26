The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury.

Thanks for informing me about the current threat to net neutrality. It’s nice getting your regular Facebook missives on the current outrage being perpetrated by the thugs in power in Washington DC.

The thing is I might be more sympathetic if you weren’t the same person who, a little more than a year ago, was posting how terrible Hillary was and how you couldn’t bring yourself to vote for her.

Well, if she were president, most of the shit you are so fucking upset about would not be happening. She would be vetoing the awful bills coming out of congress. She’d have appointed people to the FCC and other federal agencies who you would mostly agree with.

I don’t respond to your posts but some days I scream at the screen, “You made your bed, now sleep in it you self-righteous asshole.”