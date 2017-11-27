Who thinks high school drop outs should pay back all the wasted tax payer dollars spent on baby sitting them for all those years? The same for college kids receiving grants and scholarships who give up. With all that idle time on their hands they can do some form of work in order to get the funds to pay us hard workers back. Heck the same principle should apply to anyone or entity that accepts an investment with an expected goal that isn't achieved. I don't care if you're little Timmy the junkie & 8th grade flunkie or Big Bob the oil tycoon dumping. If the goal isn't achieved then you must reimburse the person who made the donation. That ought to be good motivation for all the losers to stay in school and whatnot. I'm sick of my tax being invested into risky stocks/shits. Leeches they are all leeches and bums.