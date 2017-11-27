Just another one of those "I don't know if I'm going to make it" days. Wondering if it isn't already set.

I've been thinking about the Harry Potter story. The time I first met my probation officer and she told me I wasn't allowed to read fantasy books. I had made a comment on a book in the room, and she just casually said, "yeah. A guy's going to prison because we found that book in his possession." I got really worried and tried to clarify what her definition of fantasy books was. I wasn't trying to cheat the system. Seems like a broad spectrum of literature to clear from my house. I just wanted to make sure I got it all. She just kept saying, "you need to get in touch with the real world. People read fantasy to escape. This is the real world."

That's fine. But you're not answering my question. I just want to be clear on the rules. Then she tricked into signing a payment plan wrong. My fault. I called in a violation on myself a few weeks later. I was checking to make sure I had done something right. I guess I hadn't. Only 15 days in a work release center. Could have been worse.

A guy told me he would like to shoot me. He got himself into some other trouble. Blisters. Fever. Card house.