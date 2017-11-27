The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury.

You'd think 20 dead kids would mean something.

20 dead white kids, even. 6 years old. 20 of them.

Adam Lanza listened to happy hardcore music and played ddr religiously. Then just stopped one day. And I guess that's the fine line between sanity and mania. Religion, that is.

Tears, thoughts, prayers, repeat

Tears, thoughts, prayers, repeat

Tears, thoughts, prayers, repeat

.223-caliber Bushmaster XM15-E2S rifle

Tears, thoughts, prayers, repeat

Tears, thoughts, prayers, repeat

Tears, thoughts, prayers, repeat

Tears, thoughts, prayers, repeat

Tears, thoughts, prayers, repeat

10mm Glock 20SF handgun

Tears, thoughts, prayers, repeat

Tears, thoughts, prayers, repeat

Tears, thoughts, prayers, repeat

Tears, thoughts, prayers, repeat

Tears, thoughts, prayers, repeat

Tears, thoughts, prayers, repeat

Tears, thoughts, prayers, repeat

Tears, thoughts, prayers, repeat

Tears, thoughts, prayers, repeat

9mm SIG Sauer P226 handgun

Tears, thoughts, prayers, repeat

Tears, thoughts, prayers, repeat

Tears, thoughts, prayers, repeat

There isn't much difference between prayers and bullets - both useless without a tool to aim them.

My job intervenes in the abuse of children. A lot more than 20. Every day, even.

76,668 reports of abuse and neglect in Oregon. Just in 2016.

No one cares about kids. Please stop fucking telling me how much we all care about kids.

I just wish all these lives meant something.