I hate seeing the same somebodys all the time. I dont mind people I work with because theyre cool, and they work. But strangers I got to see over and over on a daily basis, usually randomly, fuck that. Theyre all losers and it seriously drags me down. This one crusty oldie guy I remember said to a young girl, "theyre only a stranger til you say hi to em," all benevolent and shit. Keep in my this is the same guy I noticed to treat females differently than males, I called him sexist and he admitted to it. So, this is why strangers are fucking afraid of one another. Theres no reason I wanna get close to strangers like this. We never know what we gonna get and its usually something so different we wont like. Supposedly were all in this together, love wins, Portland is a friendly cool city which is the furthest thing from the truth because look whos Prez. The same people that we think have the same ideals as a green, liberal city is just another young, techy, wasteful, making babies, doesnt know the meaning of work, and have everything paid for them by their parents along with driving them to go shop. Or the secret sexist, homophobe, capitalist, fake god fearer that hunts, carrys a gun, thats more paranoid or bitter with their neighbor, and suspicious of someone with a "look," who maybe drinks alcohol or smokes weed.

In general, people are lame.

In general, strangers suck and its a waste of time to try to get to know someone who ill eventually only come to hate because theyre fucked up with more fucked up thoughts and character traits.