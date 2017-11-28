Don't know what it is about these legs shakers that annoy the biggest dumps out of me? That leg tapping impatiently up and down, back and forth, and pulsing like a rabbit fucking. Chill out! You ain't going nowhere sitting like that. Nothing's changing and time ain't going by quicker cause you do it. You think you're anxious, but calm down. You ain't in a rush or nervous, it's just a bad habit. Just like biting nails. It don't matter if I try look away. I still see from the corner of my eye. Don't matter if I try focus on something else. I still see it in my mind. Still don't change if I completely turn my head, I'll see it in the reflection of something. Stop whacking your leg off.