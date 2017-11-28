Tis the season for end of the year charity. As our pets have come to hold a sacred place in our culture, so too have the poor shelter animal fundraisers. Social media, giving guides, and other asks seem saturated with pet foster organizations, specialty shelters, and other do-good organizations for animal lovers. What about Portland's homelessness crisis? What about domestic violence shelters? Organizations that offer legal help to those being deported? Even if you hate humanity, we are going through a mass extinction and there are some nonprofits that need your help! For gods sake, Donald Trump is president and everyone seems hellbent on helping creatures we breed for novelty. What is wrong with you people? Don't get me wrong, I love my dog more than I love most people, but I will always choose helping human strangers over strange pets. Please consider giving to the pet organizations only after you've given to one of Portland's many excellent human life-saving nonprofits.