My novelty stickmen will show that I'm virile.
In case you missed it, I can run 26.2 miles.
My son is an honor student, isn’t that great
Don't forget, I ❤ MY state
I ☪☮℮✡☥☯✝, if you can read the code.
If you couldn't tell, I share the road.
I paid extra to have bicycle plates
= is a slogan until I'm running late.
A few bumper stickers to go with my beard
Lest we forget,
I
KEEP
PORTLAND
WEIRD