My novelty stickmen will show that I'm virile.

In case you missed it, I can run 26.2 miles.

My son is an honor student, isn’t that great

Don't forget, I ❤ MY state

I ☪☮℮✡☥☯✝, if you can read the code.

If you couldn't tell, I share the road.

I paid extra to have bicycle plates

= is a slogan until I'm running late.

A few bumper stickers to go with my beard

Lest we forget,

I

KEEP

PORTLAND

WEIRD