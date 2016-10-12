I, Anonymous No Place to Go

Kalah Allen

TO THE ASSHOLE BOUNCERS who kicked my transitioning boyfriend out of the club for using the women’s restroom: fuck you. My boyfriend has a vagina, so tell me: How is he supposed to use a restroom with urinals and one stall with no door? Why does my boyfriend need to fear for his life every time he has to pee? After carrying him by the lapels of his shirt and tossing him onto the street, you demanded to see an ID—as if he hadn’t already been degraded enough. Without gender-neutral bathrooms, the least you could’ve done was be a fucking decent human being.—Anonymous