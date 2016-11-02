I, Anonymous Autumn Leaves

Kalah Allen

I WAS RAKING LEAVES. I’m getting too old to take care of my place. My back is killing me and I just got a property tax bill for $6,000. I don’t know how I will pay it.

I picked up a pile of leaves and got dog shit all over my hand. I flipped out and threw it on your nice white car.

I was sorry right away. I was going to clean it off, but then you and your friend walked up and drove away.

You probably don’t even have a dog.

I’m sorry I threw dog shit on your white Honda. Stop by and I will give you a beer or a ticket for the car wash.—Anonymous