I, Anonymous Society: Not Doomed After All?

Kalah Allen

AS I RAKED LEAVES from the patio of the restaurant where I work, a man I can only describe as an “average white male” decided to shout something lewd about how he wanted to “watch me do that” and “how great” I looked. I was disgusted, but not surprised. I work in the service industry—there are drunk, lecherous, and disrespectful men sometimes. I’ve learned to shield myself. But then there you were, walking down the street, another “average white male,” maybe on your way to work. What did you do? Something. You were not idle. You called this man out and told him it was unacceptable to talk to me like that. And, yes, he turned out to be a raving lunatic, but even as he screamed obscenities inches from your face, you stood your ground and looked toward me apologetically. It all happened quickly, and I was a little bit rattled, but I want to thank you. Thank you for reminding me that not everyone is horrible and that society isn’t going straight down the tubes. I need reminders like that. We all need reminders like that.—Anonymous