I, Anonymous Traffic Congestion on Aisle Four

Kalah Allen

GET THE FUCK OUT of my way at the grocery store! I mean it! I know there’s a lot to buy and that it’s the holiday season, but for fuck’s sake, do you need to block the entire aisle with your monster cart? Do you really need to bring your 2.5 crying shitbirds? Must you really inspect every goddamn egg in that carton before stepping the fuck aside so others can grab theirs? This season, let’s make it less painful for those of us who simply want to purchase a small basket’s worth of stuff. I just wanna get in and then get out, while YOU want to treat this as a fucking family outing and spend an hour and a half doing what should take 20 minutes! Hurry the fuck up and leave the family at home or go to Costco! —Anonymous