I, Anonymous FK You Too

Kalah Allen

PERHAPS YOU, like me, are pissed because the electoral college will put Trump in office even though Hillary won the popular vote. Maybe you’re angry that he’s a narcissistic bully and a misogynist. Or that he’s hiring white nationalists. Maybe you like taco trucks. I get it. But then you decided to spray paint “FK Trump” on a Mustang with a small ‘Trump’ sticker. Then you torched it. Brilliant. What a great way to get your political rocks off. That Mustang driver had it coming, right? No, asshole. Stupid as it may be, that bumper sticker is just free speech on wheels. Thanks for giving Breitbart and Fox News the perfect opportunity to, once again, paint the “liberals” as destructive criminals. You have singlehandedly taken dumbshit to whole new level. FK you too.—Anonymous