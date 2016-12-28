I, Anonymous An Open Letter to Portland

Kalah Allen

I RECENTLY DISCOVERED that I’m a genderqueer male, and I’m starting to embrace that side of my personality. I wanted to express my most deepest, most heartfelt gratitude to you for being so supportive and positive toward me. I’m the person you pass on the street who is wearing a hoodie and a pleated skirt—and you smile at me, you tell me that you like my style, or that I’m wearing a really cute skirt. Thank you. I sincerely appreciate the positive comments and support, because I’ve never had that before. Where I came from, I was always the outcast—the one singled out and bullied because I didn’t look like the rest of them. I came here, and you accepted me; you’re helping me to grow into the person I’ve only dreamed about. You showed me what acceptance was. You literally saved my life, and for that, I cannot thank you enough. Please continue to be you, because I have a few more steps left to complete. I cannot wait to show you when I’m done.—Anonymous