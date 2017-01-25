I, Anonymous Snow Thanks to You

SOME THANK-YOUS to people in the snowstorm: Thank you to all the cashiers, baristas, bartenders, and snowplow drivers. Thank you to the delivery drivers and PGE crews. Thank you to the USPS who delivered our junk mail, and to the garbage men who took it away. Thank you to those of you who know you’re too stupid to function in the snow and therefore stayed in. Thank you to the nurses and ER staff who patched up everyone else. Thank you to crews from Seattle for not being smug at your small-brained cousins here in Mayberry who can never think big. Thank you to TriMet workers for giving up your breaks to try to keep your fragile system running. Thank you to the Portland Police for giving up target practice to help stranded drivers and for giving rides. And thanks for nothing to the leadership of the City of Portland and TriMet: Your paralyzed incompetence, from broken electric trains to untended streets, affected every person in the area who couldn’t just sit at home and look out the window.—Anonymous