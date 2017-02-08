I, Anonymous Machine Automation

Kalah Allen

LAST NIGHT I broke the dry spell of five years, two months, and 15 days without penetrative sex. It was lackluster, and not only because the guy’s cock was tiny and nothing compared to your XXL cock. The spanks and the bruises he gave me were nothing compared to the hard-hitting beats you brought to my yearning backside, which was black and blue without the use of a belt. Your hands delivered perfect blows to my buttocks. I will never experience the climaxes which you gave me. I’ll have to make due with rubbing my clitoris, which is fine. I know now that I will never see you again, and I have accepted that, even though I don’t think I will find fulfillment in another person ever again. I have given up, to an extent. Though I am building myself a machine. I have to fabricate it to sate the emotions that pine for you.—Anonymous