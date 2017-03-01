I, Anonymous A Note to Oregon Drivers

Kalah Allen

You all suck hard. I’m including you, transplants, and I wouldn’t dare forget you shitty Washingtonians who drive over the river. Problem one: Did you know Oregonians don’t have to take drivers ed? Some would say you can’t be mad at them for not getting an education, yet it makes no fucking sense to give teenagers a weapon after failing the exam seven times. Problem two: entitlement. I’ve watched drivers decide that when a light turns red that doesn’t mean they can’t still go through the intersection. WHAT THE FUCK?! Sesame Street teaches kids about red lights! The blatant disregard for red lights in this town has grown to the point that it’s rare to NOT see people blow through a red. I’m sorry you’re dumb as rocks and don’t think traffic signals apply to you, but PLEASE be CAREFUL. And if you’re teaching a teen to drive, teach them to look both ways EVEN THOUGH it’s a green light. Maybe they can do better than your dumb ass.—Anonymous