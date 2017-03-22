Kalah Allen

Thank you so much for breaking in and robbing our store. Our year was starting off pretty good, so thanks for leveling us out a bit. I hope that $700 is used wisely—lord knows it won't cover the cost of rent. But seriously, I'm grateful, because now I am certain that humans are basically shit. Honestly, nothing compares to this feeling. I hope karma exists—it probably doesn't, but I hope it does. I hope your car breaks down on the freeway. I hope your cat pisses on your favorite shirt, and shits somewhere you can't find. I hope you drop that six-pack of beer you just bought. I hope you step in dogshit barefoot. I hope you stub your pinky toe. I hope you get a memo telling you to make sure you lock up properly, because apparently it's your fault? Mostly, I hope someone is really nice to you, so you know what genuine kindness feels like, 'cause trust me, retail work doesn't have it. So fuck you. Fuck you very much.—Anonymous