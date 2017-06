The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury.

Kalah Allen

You are probably gay. You check me out at the gym. I look like a guy. I’m transgender. But the sweet second that your eyes look at me as someone attractive is quickly replaced with disdain when, in the next moment you realize I’m female.

I say: please open your mind, if you can. I may look like a 25 year old boy lesbian, but I’m queer and super bi. And you’re super hot. So take a shot if you’re feeling lucky. You’ll be glad you did.—Anonymous