Kalah Allen

I’m a manager at a scooter shop. When I came into work on Monday, I got a call from the owner that I’d been expecting for a while: “Hey, you wanna head over to ________ and scope it out? See how they are? If they’re good, maybe we keep ’em?” See, the company I work for is purchasing your smaller, more “boutique” shop. It’s sad, really—I got my start at a small shop and I honestly respect the mom-and-pop shops more than bigger ones. Nonetheless, my marching orders were clear. So I rolled in on an old scoot. I knew it had issues. I was hoping I could walk in and get great customer service and get honest quotes for honest work so I could go back and say, “Hey, keep ’em, the place is A-1.” That didn’t happen. You guys were rude, pretentious, acted like you didn’t even want to work on the bike. In fact, the manager even insinuated I save my cash and junk the thing. When I refused, you over-quoted by $500. When I got back to work, the call I made wasn’t good. I don’t make the decisions, and I didn’t throw you under the bus. But I was honest. Best of luck to you and your guys. —Anonymous