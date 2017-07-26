Kalah Allen

I bought my house six months ago and I think there are tiny pinhole cameras everywhere. How do I know? Well, when I moved in, everyone was super friendly and welcomed me to the neighborhood. That all changed a month later. Now, they give me the stink-eye and aren’t as friendly. The only thing I can think of is there are tiny pinhole cameras in the house and they’ve witnessed me doing things, like pleasuring myself. Why else the sudden change in pleasantries? I’ve searched high and low, but have yet to find the cameras. I wrote a sign that read, “I know you’re watching me. STOP!” and walked through the house displaying it to the walls and ceilings. There has been no change in the neighbors’ attitudes toward me. I think they’ve already seen too much. I spent most of last night going over my walls with a small magnifying glass. It’s driving me crazy. Showering, eating, pleasuring myself, using the toilet, and even watching TV has become too much. I’m being watched constantly... even as I write this.—Anonymous