I love dogs more than anyone I know. That said, I am sick of you crazy clueless idiots walking around with your dogs off leash! I have three little kids, and whenever we’re out walking or playing at the playground, there’s always somebody with their dog off leash. It may be “Sprinkles” or “Nutmeg” to you, but to me, it’s a 100-pound German Shepherd. You all say the same stupid thing: “Oh, he’s friendly!” “Oh, she doesn’t bite!” Don’t you realize that all it takes is a sound or smell to trigger aggressive behavior? And if you pride yourself on “rescuing” your dog from the pound, that’s even more of a reason to keep them on a leash—you don’t know what they’ve gone through, or what triggers they might have. Please remember that dogs are animals, not people. And if people can be unpredictable at times, how much more care should be taken when dealing with dogs? —Anonymous