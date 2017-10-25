Kalah Allen

We both work as servers in a restaurant. I have a thing for you, but you don’t even seem to notice me. In fact, when we do work together, you are mean and bossy to me (which I also kinda dig). Lately we’ve been working different shifts, so I haven’t been able to work with you. I miss that, but I’ve found a way to reconnect: You leave your silky socks in your unlocked locker and I wear them in your absence. Prior to this I would just sniff them and occasionally fuck them in the bathroom, but now I full on wear them. You wash them several times a week and I’m careful to not fuck them up. If we aren’t going to work much together anymore, at least I got something to keep me on my toes.—Anonymous