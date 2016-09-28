Letters to the Editor “Much Love to All Survivors of Rape.”

RE: “KGW’s Questionable Interview with Joel Magid Shows Disregard for Survivors of Sexual Assault” [Blogtown, Sept 22], Arts Editor Megan Burbank’s blog post about KGW’s bonkers, journalistically irresponsible interview with Magid, who earlier this month admitted via Facebook to having sexually assaulting a woman—and News Reporter Doug Brown’s valiant one-man crusade against KGW’s attempt to pull the video after it sparked outrage. “‘I’ve paid for my one crime more than I think I expected to,’ [Magid] said at one point in the interview,” wrote Burbank. “To see public scrutiny as an excessive punishment for a crime says a lot about the way our legal system fails victims of sexual assault.”

Much love to all survivors of rape. Please find the strength to come forward, if you are able. Please keep reporting on this, Portland Mercury.

pollo

And what about the Mercury mocking a survivor of domestic violence? Is that not worthy of an apology? Oh, that’s right... because it was Johnny Depp accused of the crime, it was deemed funny and made into a joke about his scarves, rather than taking Amber Heard’s story seriously. [“One Day at a Time,” June 1 & 8, 2016, in which Ann Romano in absolutely no way “mocks” Amber Heard. Depp’s scarves were mercilessly mocked, however, because scarves.] What I find offensive is the faux indignation by the Mercury, and the double standard.

Douglas_Banter

This issue is way too important for the usual comment section banter, folks. This is Portland’s rape scandal, and it goes much deeper than any of us know. The Mercury isn’t a perfect publication, but they can and should keep reporting on this.

pollo

So mocking victims of domestic violence is okay in your book, pollo?

The Mercury apparently gets a pass in showing such disregard to survivors of domestic violence because it’s Johnny Depp and, you know, the world loves Johnny Depp, so Amber Heard’s pain and suffering can be mocked. [Again, Amber Heard was not mocked in any way, shape, or form, as anyone who has the ability to read can attest.—Editor]

Good to know where you stand, pollo.

Douglas_Banter

Um, no, domestic abuse isn’t funny. But hijacking the comments to complain about a celebrity story that has little impact on Portland seems odd. Seems like you are more concerned with the shaming of Amber Heard than local women being raped, Douglas_Banter. Good to know where YOU stand.

pollo

My apologies. After reading more of the horrible stuff that has been said about Amber Heard in the media as a whole, I find it despicable as well. People do horrible things under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and need to stop hiding behind the alcoholism excuse. Including the Mercury staff. I still hope they keep reporting on this.

pollo

Oh pollo, we haven’t always seen eye to eye, but at least on this point, let us thank you for not being a garbage person—and for knowing us well enough to understand that at the Mercury, the “not perfect” home to many a bad attitude, righteous indignation is something we never have to fake. Because kindness shouldn’t go unrewarded, we’re giving you our letter of the week prize—two tickets to the Laurelhurst Theater, where you can enjoy some escapism after this godawful week.