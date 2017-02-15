Letters to the Editor “Self-Righteousness Stemming From a Position of Privilege Is Not Constructive.”

HAVING IT BOTH WAYS (CONTINUED)

RE: “Love Notes” [Feb 8], in which Kristine Munholland criticized the Mercury’s decision to run a feature about sexist band names [“Is Your Band Sexist, or are Womxn Just Annoying?” [Feature, Feb 1] in the same issue as an ad for strip club Club Rouge. “You don’t get to have it both ways,” wrote Munholland. “Are you for challenging privilege and countering oppression, or are you fine with the status quo that treats women as objects?”

If Kristine is so against strip clubs, maybe she would like to pay my ever-increasing rent, my tuition, or my quintuple digit medical debt? Or maybe she would like to pay me a living wage working in the field I am currently going to school for? Or perhaps she should just be grateful that life has allowed her the privilege of a sufficiently paying nine to five, and stop trying to make life worse for women who are just trying to keep their heads above water. I agree that it is a great failure on behalf of our society that stripping is the best economic opportunity available to many women in this city, including myself. However, self-righteousness stemming from a position of privilege is not constructive.

Anonymous

Kristine Munholland seems eager to claim victim status for the women who choose to work (and to be in the ads) for Club Rouge. As a stripper of eight years in this fair city, I am ever surprised by the cross that whorephobic and classically misogynist women tend to throw sex workers upon. Look, lady: It is not inherently oppressive for women to commodify their sexuality and to happily support themselves in adult trades. If you’d like to be a supporter of gender equality, please respect the women who exercise their right to bodily autonomy. Punk rawk, grrl.

Elle Stranger

BROETRY

RE: “Under Armour Supports Trump, So Stop Buying Their Shit” [Blogtown, Feb 7] and “Trump-Supporting Under Armour Has Been Added to the Grab Your Wallet List” [Blogtown, Feb 8], Editor-in-Chief Wm. Steven Humphrey’s posts about how Under Armour, the purveyors of “workout gear for bro-dudes who never work out,” is expanding its Portland operations—even as Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank raves about Donald Trump, who lost the popular vote by 2,864,974 votes. Following Humphrey’s posts, Under Armour was added to the FYI portion of the #GrabYourWallet boycott list, which helps consumers avoid businesses involved with the Trump family.

Please stop being such sore asses. Support our president or else you are part of the problem!

John Hopkins

I’m sure all those bro-dudes in the military that “never” workout who wear Under Armor will double and triple their orders thanks to an article written by such a pussy. Under Armor appreciates the free advertisement. We the people appreciate knowing you hate them and Trump. We especially appreciate giving us the proper motivation to go out and buy, buy, buy. It’s idiots like you that are boosting the profits of companies that support Trump exponentially.

Again please keep writing anti Trump shit cause we love it. It keeps us in the know of who to buy our stuff from

Thanks again douchebag snowflake.

Derek Ross

A person loses and we boycott. He wins we don’t like we try and shut it down. I don’t know how things are up there in the peoples Republic of Oregon but down in the United States we have free choice. If you don’t want to buy Trump stuff don’t buy it. I plan on buying it. You cooks on the left I’ve got to be stopped.

Mike Alvord

Wanker

Fucktard

This is my contribution ot your backward regressive dialogue of fuck all consequence.

Dry your eyes snow flake

Cock jaw

Signed

Anti snowflake and freedom of speech lover

Who opposes left (re communist / radical Muslim loving nut jobs ) fuck heads!!

Now go sit on a cucumber and rotate!!

Chris R

Sent from my iPhone

RE: “The 2017 Mercury Readers’ Valentines!” [Feature, Feb 8], in which we ran over 1,000 readers’ valentines... and ACCIDENTALLY LEFT ONE OUT. So here it is! “Josh G. You clutter my heart with love and other junk. Thank you for your caring ways. You are my sweetheart. - Jordana.” Jordana and Josh, we’re giving you two tickets to the Laurelhurst Theater! Enjoy your date, lovebirds.