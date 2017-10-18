Campy Draper

ONE DEBATE AT A TIME

RE: One Day at a Time, Ann Romano’s gossip and news column. In last week’s letters to the editor [“Love Notes,” Oct 11], “Lauren” begged Romano to stop writing about news and return to giving readers a “temporary reprieve from the shitty state of political things by focusing on completely trivial and inconsequential celebrity shit.” Meanwhile, “Feministfury” wrote that Ann’s “searing of the Thief in Chief” is “the reason I pick up the Mercury.”

Any negative responses to One Day at a Time are to be responded to with condescension. It is not the only reason I read the Mercury, but if it is eliminated, I will stop reading it.

Dennis Brown

DIDDLING YOUR COMMUNICATOR DEVICE

RE: “You Can Pull My Phone from My Cold, Dead Hands” [What’s She Mad About Now?, Oct 11], Courtenay Hameister’s (satirical!) column in which she wrote a new Oregon law that subjects those holding their phone while driving to a $1,000 fine for the first offense, $2,500 for the second, and $2,500 and jail time for the third. “THIS IS TOTAL BULLSHIT,” wrote Hameister. “I am a grown-ass adult. If I want to risk being one of the 3,477 people who die every year due to distracted driving, that should be my right as an American person who loves America and her car and not having to think about stuff at stop lights.”

You stupid, stupid asshole. It’s not about your life, it’s about protecting others from people like you on the road. Innocent people. Children, mothers, fathers, etc. If this indeed your real opinion, maybe we should murder you for the good of society.

Dumbfuck.

Sincerely,

Everyone Who Gives a Shit

While you might choose to regard your car as your home away from home, in reality it is a piece of heavy, dangerous machinery. Your hysterical objection to being prohibited from diddling your communicator device is astonishingly selfish. So what you want is more important than the lives you might take when you rear-end somebody or veer into another lane on the freeway? That’s not just “collateral damage,” that’s manslaughter. Such blithe, callous indifference to other people’s lives is the number one problem in our entire country (if not the world). Stop being so Trumpish and grow up. Your precious little text can wait until your vehicle isn’t on the road (and don’t expect me to care if you’ve forgotten it by then). Put your goddamn device away.

Kerry Canfield

I love this.

David Minné

KOREAN CULTURE AND INFORMATION

RE: “Brunch Outside the Box” [Eat and Drink Guide Fall 2017, Oct 10], in which we wrote about the brunch offerings at the Cameo Café on Northeast Sandy, some of which offer a Korean twist.

The Korean Culture and Information Service is a division of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. The mission of the global monitoring team is to serve as a communication bridge to promote Korea overseas, and reaches out to people all across the globe to promote a better understanding of Korean culture, its people, and the Korean government’s policies.

We have recently found that “bindaetteok” and “kimchi” are misspelled as “pindaettok” and “kimchee” on the Mercury’s website, and therefore we kindly request that you correct this inaccuracy.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism revised the existing Basic Principles of Romanization of Korean in 2000, and according to the current standards, “pindaettok” and “kimchee” are used as “bindaetteok” and “kimchi.” For more details about the Romanization of Korean words, please visit korean.go.kr/front_eng/roman/roman_01.do .

We hope that this email assists you in providing accurate information about Korea.

Thank you in advance for your cooperation.

Best wishes,

Kwon Yong-ik, Korean Culture and Information Service

Your email does assist us in providing accurate information about Korea! We’ve corrected our incorrect spellings, Kwon Yong-ik, and we regret the error. In the spirit of international cooperation, we’re also giving you the Mercury’s letter of the week—and two tickets to the Laurelhurst Theater, to be used on your next visit to Portland. Brunch at the Cameo is on us.