Things to Do Music Noteworthy Shows for the Week of October 26-November 1

LA FEMME Sun 10/30 Doug Fir SARAH MILK

WEDNESDAY 10/26

LA LUZ, CANDACE, HALEY HEYNDERICKX

(Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi) Former Seattleites and current Angelinos La Luz play sinister doo-wop that sounds like it’s been dredged up from the murky floor of the Pacific, with surf guitar riffs that churn menacingly like invisible riptides. Tonight they’ll be joined by two of Portland’s most promising local acts—the self-described “witchgaze” of Candace and Haley Heynderickx’s darkly magnetic folk. CIARA DOLAN

THURSDAY 10/27

MIC CHECK: TEAMBACKPACK: ILLMAC, MIC CAPES, JON BELZ

(White Eagle, 836 N Russell) The last couple Mic Check events saw solid turnout for its high-quality lineups. That’s why global talent platform Teambackpack is flying out from New York to film a live cypher that’ll give shine to some of Portland’s most standout emcees. Performers for the October show include Illmac, Mic Capes, and Jon Belz, with other special guests including Theory Hazit and Landon Larson. And this is just the first Portland filming that Teambackpack has in store for Mic Check. Come see how it plays out, and don’t forget to turn up for the TV. JENNI MOORE Also see Sneaker Wave, this issue.

THE ORB, MAGIC SWORD

(Star Theater, 13 NW 6th) The London-hailing pioneers of ambient house music bring their live show to Portland. The duo will be performing in support of their new album, COW / Chill Out, as well as in celebration of the 25th anniversary of their debut, Adventures Beyond The Ultraworld, so fans can expect to hear a career spanning set. Also read our story on the Orb.

HOLLOW SIDEWALKS, SOUVENIR DRIVER, CHRIS CHEVEYO, LUBEC

(The Liquor Store, 3341 SE Belmont) Tonight Hollow Sidewalks will celebrate the release of their debut vinyl, Ain’t No Way, on a brand-new local label, High School Records. They’re one of Portland’s hardest working rock bands, with nitty-gritty DIY spirit and a catalog full of heartfelt post-punk jams. Spacious guitars bleed into frontwoman Nora Murphy Hughes’ tales of life and love—even the most jaded of hearts aren’t immune to her unflinching truths. Fellow High School Records labelmate Souvenir Driver will open the show with sleek, blissed-out pop that that’ll get under your skin in the best way. CHRISTINA BROUSSARD

COCOROSIE, SORNE, HAZE LIP DJs

(Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark) Since sisters Bianca and Sierra Casady formed CocoRosie in 2003, they’ve insisted on offering a little bit of everything for listeners—like, everything everything. Their 2004 debut, La Maison de Mon Rêve, is notable both for its music critic-bungling mishmash of genres and its incorporation of sounds from household objects and children’s toys. Though their process has become increasingly refined throughout subsequent recordings, the Casadys have stayed true to their brand of double-jointed bohemian pop. On last year’s Heartache City, Sierra waxes pastoral, her exquisite voice lamenting a misunderstood tractor on “Big and Black.” Her sparse accompaniment is a fingerpicked lullaby guitar part, meandering trumpet, and soft, arrhythmic taps and rattles. The affect is undoubtedly calculated, but seems to come from someplace sincere and tends toward the spellbindingly dreamy. SAM BOVARNICK

HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER, THE DEAD TONGUES

(Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi) MC Taylor’s songs have always felt weighed down by something. Through seven full-lengths under the Hiss Golden Messenger moniker, Taylor’s reedy tenor labors under the shadow of some guilt looming right above him, while his nimble alt-country ensemble—seemingly always ready to just jam, man—stays reserved, looking over their shoulders. With this month’s Heart Like a Levee, the weight now has a definite shape: responsibility. Following his 2014 Merge Records debut, Lateness of Dancers, these 11 songs emerged as the newly day-job-less Taylor reckoned with his obligations to his family, his music, and himself. If the playing is any indication, embracing responsibility can feel like a burden lifted; the new record sees the band fortify their sound with a swagger that’s as much Memphis or Muscle Shoals as it is Nashville. NATHAN TUCKER

BAD RELIGION, AGAINST ME!, DAVE HAUSE

(Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th) “For national security/Consent or coercion/The alpha, the omega/I know it’s an illusion, but I can’t see through it.” From the very beginning of Against Me!’s latest record, Shape Shift with Me, Laura Jane Grace launches into a fiery takedown of ProVision L-3s—the body scanners found in many airports that are known to cause a lot of strife for transgender people. After coming out in 2012 and transitioning in the public eye, coverage surrounding the band has often focused on Grace’s personal narrative. Led by her signature snarl, Against Me! races through quick jolts of fast, sharp, and aggressive music. Shape Shift with Me is a reminder that the personal is so often the political and that there’s nothing quite as punk as fighting for what matters to you. JENNA FLETCHER

FRIDAY 10/28

CHANCE THE RAPPER, FRANCIS AND THE LIGHTS

(Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 300 N Winning Way) It’s always handy when things tell you what they are: Ivan the Terrible. Francis the Talking Mule. And, of course, Chance the Rapper, who is indeed a rapper and a very, very good one (he also does much more than rap). Catch the legend in the making as he spreads posi vibes all over the inside of Memorial Coliseum—this might just be the show of the year. NED LANNAMANN Also read our story on Chance the Rapper.

MAJID JORDAN, DJ TJ

(Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell) Former child actors notwithstanding, some of the most interesting new R&B acts to emerge in the last few years—Allie, Daniel Caesar, and, sure, even the Weeknd—have come out of Toronto. Add to that list Majid Jordan, a duo consisting of singer Majid Al Maskati and producer Jordan Ullman. Signing with Drake’s OVO Sound, they got their first taste of stardom after collaborating with the 6 God on the 2013 summer jam “Hold on, We’re Going Home.” This year they released their self-titled debut—a slick, polished collection of electro-pop and synthy R&B that manages to flaunt Drake’s influence without letting it overshadow them. Time will tell whether Majid Jordan has staying power, so you might as well catch them now, while they’re still hot. SANTI ELIJAH HOLLEY

DAVE DOUGLAS, THE WESTERLIES, ANWAR MARSHALL

(The Old Church, 1422 SW 11th) Trumpeter Dave Douglas is, like a lot of his jazz brethren, a very busy man. Since the late ’80s he’s been a fixture in the New York scene, applying his sharp tones and improvisational daring to groups like John Zorn’s Masada, albums by artists like clarinetist Don Byron and experimental pop group Cibo Matto, and his own far-ranging discography. He’s also leading the charge for artists rights through his fantastic label Greenleaf Music, which uses a subscription model to stay afloat and provide a steady source of income for its musicians. This year alone, Douglas has released two albums of original material: a new collaboration with Detroit electronic artist Shigeto and a dada-inspired work recorded with pianist Frank Woeste. We’re lucky to get a glimpse of him here in Portland for one brief evening, where he’ll appear with the brass-heavy ensemble the Westerlies. ROBERT HAM

SATURDAY 10/29

SHE SHREDS PARTY: DEEP SEA DIVER, TIBURONES, WOMEN’S BEAT LEAGUE DJs

(Disjecta, 8371 N Interstate) She Shreds, Portland’s resident publication showcasing female guitarists and bassists, is celebrating four years of shredding, a new home base, and the release of its 11th issue. This all-ages event will host performances by local indie folk powerhouse Tiburones (Luz Elena Mendoza of Y La Bamba, Nick Delffs, & co.) and Seattle’s Deep Sea Diver, fronted by singer and multi-instrumentalist Jessica Dobson. She Shreds is also collaborating with the Women’s Beat League and the Synth Library to offer a hands-on music-making workshop for female-identifying and nonbinary students at Disjecta. After hours, the party continues with DJ sets from Women’s Beat League members Daniela Karina, Nishkosheh, and Tastesweet. JENÉ ETHERIDGE

PORTLAND JAZZ COMPOSERS ENSEMBLE FALL CONCERT: CATHERINE FEENY, ANNALISA TORNFELT, TAHIRAH MEMORY, HALEY HEYNDERICKX, JOHANNA WARREN

(The Old Church, 1422 SW 11th) If you love a good remix, then how about a rearrangement? After a successful collaboration last fall, the Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble is once again pairing with the singer/songwriter community to present Plus Twelve, a night of original music reworked to be accompanied by the PJCE. Look forward to the mystical enchantment of Johanna Warren, the haunting warble of Haley Heynderickx, and the eloquent aural clarity of veteran Portland songwriter Catherine Feeny. These performances will be special in their own right, but combined with the sharply precise accompaniment of the PJCE, it’s bound to be a downright dazzling display. ROBIN BACIOR

SUNDAY 10/30

LA FEMME

(Doug Fir, 830 E Burnside) While Parisian experimental pop project La Femme has been releasing unabashedly weird dance music since 2010, the group broke into American consciousness with 2013’s Psycho Tropical Berlin, closing the album with their only English title, “Welcome America” (a synth-punk song sung in rapid-fire French). Think The Big Lebowski’s artistic love interest Maude (Julianne Moore) singing an erotic mix of ye-ye and cold wave dance-pop. “La Femme Ressort” builds an icy, cartoonish soundscape that’s like a frightening reimagining of a claymation Christmas special. “Si un jour” sinisterly pulsates with layers of drum machine noise and bouncy synth while Clémence Quélennec’s crystalline vocals commandingly match the syncopated rhythms. La Femme’s new record Mystère doubles down on their Neu! post-punk influences. CAMERON CROWELL

EYRST HALLOWEEN PARTY: MAZE KOROMA, GOLDEN RETRIEVER, VOLCANIC PINNACLES, RIPLEY SNELL, NEILL VON TALLY

(Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison) It’s time to stop thinking of Halloween as a holiday predominately soundtracked by punk, metal, “Monster Mash,” and any other old school ghoulish jam redone by Kidz Bop. Instead let’s celebrate by rolling up, turning up, and zoning out to tunes from our leading provider of quality Pacific Northwest hip-hop, EYRST. The local label is hosting a spooky spectacle featuring hypnotic lyricist Ripley Snell, Maze Koroma, whose rhymes will get your brain wheels turning as you bounce to his beats, and a bit of experimental, ambient jazz/post-rock fusion from Volcanic Pinnacles and Golden Retriever. CERVANTE POPE

MONDAY 10/31

EAR CANDY: MICHAEL JACKOLANTERN, GRANDMUMMY, ALANIS GORE-SETTE

(Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi) Every month, the Mercury and Mississippi Studios team up to bring you an awesome free showcase of badass local bands. Tonight is Halloween, the most appropriate night for a cover band, so dress up and come on out. You’ll see Michael Jackolantern (members of Like a Villain and The Crenshaw), Grandmummy (members of Typhoon and Genders), and Alanis Gore-ssette (members of Tiburones and Lee Corey Oswald). Spooky! DOUG BROWN

SEBASTIAN BACH, MADAME TORMENT

(Hawthorne Theatre, 1507 SE César E. Chávez) Perhaps you know Sebastian Bach from his days fronting ’80s metal band Skid Row, but I’ll always remember him as Gil—the enigmatic, hair-whipping guitarist of Hep Alien in Gilmore Girls. He was older, sure, but Gil could rock, and the way he spoke to his younger bandmates about yearning to relive his glory dates often seemed a little too real. Despite being one of the show’s peripheral characters, every time he appeared onscreen it was clear that both Gil and Bach fervently loved making music, and his joy was palpable—even when he covered “Hollaback Girl” for a Bar Mitzvah. These days he’s touring solo, and released his Give ’Em Hell record in 2014. While I can’t vouch for his solo work, if he performs with half the panache of Gil, I’m sure Bach will whip his hair straight into your heart. CIARA DOLAN

TUESDAY 11/1

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS: ORQUESTRA PACIFICO TROPICAL, BIG BIG LOVE, DANZA AZTECA, SAVILA, DJ RACHEL AGUIRRE, DOUBLE PLATINUM LATINUM DJs

(Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison) It’s easy to be uneasy about too-white Portland dressing itself up in the pageantry of a Mexican holiday for dead ancestors, but Holocene’s Day of the Dead party—in its fifth year—has consistently done the thing right. This year’s celebration features Big Big Love, a four-piece from Mexico City, and there’s a procession from Sunnyside down to the venue. You’re even encouraged to get all painted up! Just do it respectfully. DIRK VANDERHART

WET, DEMO TAPED

(Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell) Brooklyn trio Wet produced a very promising self-titled EP of sedated romance pop in 2014, catching the attention of celebrities like Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner as well as Columbia Records. The label promptly signed them, launching Wet’s spacious R&B love songs into the breakup nostalgia stratosphere. This year, I was surprised to find I had joined the legions of people that feel songs on Wet’s full-length Don’t You (particularly “You’re the Best” and “These Days”) were ABOUT ME. Wet singer Kelly Zutrau reminds me of Lorde with her observational normcore swooning about the more negative aspects of romantic love, but—in an almost contrarian manner—Zutrau also lists the raw emotion of Cat Power among her live performance inspirations. Are you ready to burn fiercely about people you should probably break up with? I guess that’s how it goes. SUZETTE SMITH