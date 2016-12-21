The Best Records of 2016 As Selected by Portland Mercury Music Writers

1. Mal Devisa, Kiid

2. Frankie Cosmos, Next Thing

3. Sister Grotto, You Don’t Have to Be a House to Be Haunted

4. Mutual Benefit, Skip a Sinking Stone

5. The Fools, Self-Titled

—JOSHUA JAMES AMBERSON

1. Jenny Hval, Blood Bitch

2. Darkswoon, Silhouettes

3. True Widow, Avvolgere

4. The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Third World Pyramid

5. Fiona Soe Paing, Alien Lullabies

—CHRISTINA BROUSSARD

1. Jenny Hval, Blood Bitch

2. Crying, Beyond the Fleeting Gates

3. Moor Mother, Fetish Bones

4. Young Thug, Jeffery

5. You Beside Me While I Have a Heart Attack, Flexing

—EMMA BURKE

1. Frankie Cosmos, Next Thing

2. LVL UP, Return to Love

3. Mitski, Puberty 2

4. Solange, A Seat at the Table

5. Strange Ranger, Sunbeams Through Your Head

—CAMERON CROWELL

1. Weyes Blood, Front Row Seat to Earth

2. Solange, A Seat at the Table

3. Angel Olsen, My Woman

4. Rihanna, Anti

5. Jenny Hval, Blood Bitch

—CIARA DOLAN

1. NxWorries, Yes Lawd!

2. Kaytranada, 99.9%

3. Frank Ocean, Blonde

4. Solange, A Seat at the Table

5. Helado Negro, Private Energy

—JENÉ ETHERIDGE

1. A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It from Here... Thank You 4 Your Service

2. Solange, A Seat at the Table

3. Rihanna, Anti

4. Kendrick Lamar, Untitled Unmastered

5. Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book

—ROSE FINN

1. Solange, A Seat at the Table

2. Frank Ocean, Blonde

3. Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book

4. Mitski, Puberty 2

5. A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It from Here... Thank You 4 Your Service

—JENNA FLETCHER

1. Beyoncé, Lemonade

2. David Bowie, Blackstar

3. Autechre, Elseq 1-5

4. Horse Lords, Interventions

5. 75 Dollar Bill, Wood/Metal/Plastic/Pattern/Rhythm/Rock

—ROBERT HAM

1. David Bowie, Blackstar

2. Preoccupations, Self-Titled

3. The GotoBeds, Blood//Sugar//Secs//Traffic

4. PJ Harvey, The Hope Six Demolition Project

5. Mourn, Ha, Ha, He!

—WILLIAM KENNEDY

1. Oranssi Pazuzu, Värähtelijä

2. Kvelertak, Natessferd

3. David Bowie, Blackstar

4. Vektor, Terminal Redux

5. Oozing Wound, Whatever Forever

—MARK LORE

1. NAO, For All We Know

2. Beyoncé, Lemonade

3. Kadhja Bonet, The Visitor

4. Weyes Blood, Front Row Seat to Earth

5. Solange, A Seat at the Table

—ANNA MCCLAIN

1. Beyoncé, Lemonade

2. Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book

3. Anderson .Paak, Malibu

4. Frank Ocean, Blonde

5. Solange, A Seat at the Table

—JENNI MOORE

1. Rihanna, Anti

2. Beyoncé, Lemonade

3. Zozma, Self-Titled

4. Drake, Views

5. Ringo Deathstarr, Pure Mood

—CERVANTE POPE

1. Solange, A Seat at the Table

2. Y La Bamba, Ojos Del Sol

3. Alice Bag, Self-Titled

4. Lithics, Borrowed Floors

5. Kaytranada, 99.9%

­—EMILLY PRADO

1. Sturgill Simpson, Sailor’s Guide to Earth

2. A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It from Here... Thank You 4 Your Service

3. Wolf People, Ruins

4. Weyes Blood, Front Row Seat to Earth

5. Alex Cameron, Jumping the Shark

—RYAN J. PRADO

1. Pinegrove, Cardinal

2. Kevin Gates, Islah

3. Weyes Blood, Front Row Seat to Earth

4. Hurry, Guided Meditation

5. Woman Is the Earth, Torch of Our Final Night

—BEN SALMON

1. Beyoncé, Lemonade

2. Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book

3. A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It from Here... Thank You 4 Your Service

4. Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool

5. The Avalanches, Wildflower

—KEVIN W. SMITH

1. Beyoncé, Lemonade

2. David Bowie, Blackstar

3. Frank Ocean, Blonde

4. Thao and the Get Down Stay Down, A Man Alive

5. Angel Olsen, My Woman

—JENI WREN STOTTRUP

1. A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It from Here...Thank You 4 Your Service

2. David Bowie, Blackstar

3. NxWorries, Yes, Lawd!

4. Tyvek, Origin of What

5. Sneaks, Gymnastics

—CHRIS SUTTON

1. Vektor, Terminal Redux

2. Axxion, Back in Time

3. Forever, “Runaway Through Time” (YouTube single. Look it up. Change your life.)

4. Descendents, Hypercaffium Spazzinate

5. Spellcaster, Night Hides the World

—ARIS HUNTER WALES