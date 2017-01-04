Things to Do Music Noteworthy Shows This Week

GOLD CASIO Wed 1/4 Holocene GOLDCASIO.BAND

WEDNESDAY 1/4

GOLD CASIO, GLASYS, HOLIDAE HOUSE

(Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison) Do503, the Portland branch of the extensive Do Stuff Network, kicks off its new showcase series at Holocene tonight. The glittery disco babies of Gold Casio will headline, followed by Glasys, who’ll bang out electro-indie jazz from his keyboard, and Holidae House, who’ll likely play some tracks from a recent self-titled EP. All proceeds go straight back to the bands, and if you RSVP through the Do503 event page, you get a free PBR at the show. CERVANTE POPE

THURSDAY 1/5

YOUNG ELK, S.S. CURMUDGEON, SIX PACK CITY

(Turn! Turn! Turn!, 8 NE Killingsworth) The moodiness of Young Elk’s debut LP, The Dark Side of the Holy Ghost, lies in its tones. Awash in dreamy reverb and staggering harmonies, the spacey pop is delivered dangerously thin, allowing itself room to grow as the sentiments of the songs unfold. As keys plot melodic maneuvers in the blind spots of songs like “Paper Cuts,” vocalist Ezekiel J. Rudick’s husky vocals flutter with delivery similar to David Bazan, wrenching rapturous undercurrents of emotion from the band’s songs despite the gloomy patina. This is the kind of album best enjoyed with blunted spirits, ensnared as it is within a sinister realm of minimalism, which is dimly portended during the barebones “Should Have Done Something.” Still, Young Elk’s power lies in a willingness to close in on itself slowly, like the petals of a summer poppy at night. RYAN J. PRADO

FRIDAY 1/6

BEYONCÉ/RIHANNA/NICKI MINAJ TRIBUTE NIGHT

(Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison) As you know, there are religions and then there are religions. The first types are those which bore you to tears with old-timey, misogynist preachifying—but the second? That’s when it gets good. Tonight we will celebrate the only religion worth worshipping, the holy trinity of Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, and Beyoncé—because these three strong, independent women are truly great examples to look up to, and who create soul-lifting music with which to waggle your ass to the heavens. RnB, the Holy Trinity is a dance-heavy celebration of these three saviors, with their best hits, features, and collabs spun by DJ Ronin Roc, along with music videos, a dress-up contest, photo booth, and more. Celebrate the queens in the most joyous way possible. It may not be Sunday, but church is definitely in session. WSH

PLANNED PARENTHOOD BENEFIT: IRIS JUPITER, SAFE AND SOUND, GIDRAH, SQUALOR

(Anarres Infoshop, 7101 N Lombard) Reality’s setting in that we’re mere weeks away from the beginning of Trump’s presidency. His bigoted ideology could have devastating and concrete effects on interpersonal relationships—the sexual violence he brags about continues to be normalized, and vital resources like Planned Parenthood are in grave danger of being defunded. Now more than ever, these organizations—and radical DIY community art spaces like Anarres Infoshop—need our support. Though it’s small, all proceeds of this benefit show go to Planned Parenthood, bringing together Portland acts Squalor and Gidrah, Tacoma hardcore five-piece Safe and Sound, and Orange County power-pop goth trio Iris Jupiter. CAMERON CROWELL

GOLDEN RETRIEVER, HUSH ARBORS, ILYAS AHMED

(Turn! Turn! Turn!, 8 NE Killingsworth) The days immediately following the dawn of a new year are always good for some introspection and self-reflection, and it never hurts to have the perfect soundtrack to go along with your journey inward. Tonight’s bill at Turn! Turn! Turn! features three top-shelf purveyors of cosmic meditative music, highlighted by a rare performance from Golden Retriever, AKA Jonathan Sielaff (bass clarinet) and Matt Carlson (modular synth). Together, this duo uses its unusual instrument pairing to push and pull on the boundaries of acoustic improvisation and electronic manipulation, building a fascinating world of warm tones and burbling drones along the way. Their 2014 album Seer remains a recent Portland classic. They’ll be joined by prolific psych-folk wanderer Hush Arbors, as well as spectral singer/songwriter Ilyas Ahmed, who collaborated with Golden Retriever on an excellent album under the name Dreamboat, released earlier this year. BEN SALMON

KYLE MORTON, ANTHONY D’AMATO, SNOWBLIND TRAVELER

(The Old Church, 1422 SW 11th) The power of Kyle Morton’s distinctive songwriting has been given enormous thrust over the years by his equally enormous band, Typhoon. On Morton’s solo debut, What Will Destroy You, the aural imprint is no less bombastic, with beautiful, sprawling folk panoramas as affecting as anything he’s ever written. This is high praise for the man behind Typhoon’s triumphant 2013 LP White Lighter, and songs as intricate and foreboding as “Survivalist Fantasy” and “Gestalt of Original Pain” indicate that this was no flash in the pan for his considerable songwriting talents. Opening track “Poor Bastard” encapsulates Morton’s magic, plotting frail melodies within stunningly poetic lyricism and vivid, hallucinatory pop. A mostly solo performance from the enigmatic Snowblind Traveler will open the show, and if you haven’t bought a ticket yet, sorry because this is very much sold out. RJP

SATURDAY 1/7

MIDGE URE

(Doug Fir, 830 E Burnside) Ultravox’s Midge Ure might be better known across the pond, but the former member of Thin Lizzy and Visage deserves to be better known here for his lengthy, sterling catalog of influential hits (including a little holiday number called “Do They Know It’s Christmas?”). Tonight Ure comes to town backed by LA band Right the Stars to play songs from his entire body of work. NL

NADJA SALERNO-SONNENBERG, OREGON SYMPHONY

(Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway) It’s easy to knock Vivaldi’s ridiculously popular group of concertos known as the Four Seasons, and even easier still to dispense with them entirely. But these audio-pictorial compositions still sound lively and fresh, despite soundtracking countless Mother’s Day brunches and al fresco cocktail parties. The sweetly singing “Spring” concerto gets all the shine, but “Summer” is the real killer here, with Vivaldi’s ripe strings evoking the buzzing of bees and the cacophonous surprise of a summer downpour. With “Fall” describing a bountiful harvest and “Winter” full of chattering ice, there are few programmatic works that illustrate their subjects so effectively while remaining utterly musical. Violinist Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg leads the Oregon Symphony through a rendition at the Schnitz tonight, followed by a Sunday performance at the Skyview Concert Hall in Vancouver, Washington. NED LANNAMANN

THE GUTTERS, SAD HORSE, PLASTIC HARMONY BAND

(Turn! Turn! Turn!, 8 NE Killingsworth) Trash rock band the Gutters would probably never admit this, but its brash and utterly shambolic musings have been one of the most exciting things around the Portland punk sphere in the last couple of years. Armed with a handful of ultra-raw recordings and a setlist charged with beautifully unhinged clatter, the Brothers Gutter pound out each demonic ditty with fervor that only mischievous malcontents like these can muster successfully, resulting in some very invigorating and delirious rock ’n’ roll. But their sparse performances are like a drunken unicorn—any chance you get to catch this duo in its natural habitat should be cherished as a mythical, albeit rowdy anomaly. Fellow cacophonists Sad Horse come spring-loaded with a cache of revved-up compositions brimming with a spasmodic infectiousness perfectly suited for a night of pop depravity. CS

SUNDAY 1/8

BLOSSOM, TRIBE MARS

(Barrel Room, 105 NW 3rd) It feels kind of odd to have a second “Sunday Sessions” night going on in town, now that Rontoms’ weekly music event has become an established series. But who am I kidding? If they book Blossom, I’m going to attend regardless of my pettiness, and whatever heinous taxidermy they’ve got on display at Barrel Room. Just like Rontoms’ gig, this is a free opportunity to come check out quality local talent, and on a chill Sunday with drink specials no less. JM

MONDAY 1/9

Happy 49th birthday, Dave Matthews! Now, stop. Just stop.

TUESDAY 1/10

Happy 72nd birthday, Rod Stewart! We da think ya’re sexy, even if you look like Barry Manilow now.