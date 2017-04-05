All-Ages Action! This Week in All-Ages Music

Desiigner w/Rob $tone, Ski Mask Slump God, 16YROLD; Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside

Most of my criticisms of Desiigner are rooted in the fact that he’s only 19 years old. The Brooklyn rapper often seems too referential of older greats (Future kind of has a monopoly on those molasses-speed bars right now), and his lyrics aren’t particularly nuanced. But Desiigner’s finding himself on a highly visible platform, which is both a blessing and a curse for someone so young. He rose to prominence after being signed and sampled by Kanye West, then found massive success with “Panda.” Even though his 2016 debut New English leaves a lot to be desired, Desiigner’s got staying power—if you doubt that, watch the acoustic version of “Timmy Turner.” With his beautifully dark voice, I hope age and guidance helps refine the young rapper’s musical focus.

Hinds w/Twin Peaks; Doug Fir, 830 E Burnside (5 pm early all-ages show)

Hinds are from Spain, but their music transports me to Silver Lake. The all-women band’s pleasant doo-wop melodies are perfect for soundtracking Tinder dates at fancy coffee shops or parties where at least one attendee owns Mac DeMarco vinyl. That might sound like a roast, but the music is self-aware and the fun they have playing together is infectious. Hinds’ warmth is enveloping, and without a speck of grime.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard w/Orb; Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard play psych rock in its most literal sense. Though the Australian band’s music bears hallmarks of the genre—organ, echoed vocals, droning synth, trippy lyrics—their astoundingly fast rhythms eschew psych rock’s typically mellow pace. Even during the jam-band moments, the listener is propelled forward. King Gizzard is masterful at creating escapist psych journeys, and each album feels like a different kind of trip. February’s Flying Microtonal Banana is more low-key than some of their other releases, but “low key” is a relative term, especially coming from a band called King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.