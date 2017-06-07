All-Ages Action! This Week in All-Ages Music

CORINNE BAILEY RAE ALEXANDRA VALENTI

WED JUNE 7

Corinne Bailey Rae w/Jamila Woods; Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell

When I was about 10 in the mid-’00s, my mother made her official transition into middle-aged Portland woman mode, as her music taste shifted from country to bubbly uplifting indie-pop and singer/songwriters. This meant I spent a lot of time in the car listening to artists like Colbie Caillat, Vanessa Carlton, and of course, Corinne Bailey Rae. I developed a real taste for the stuff, and feel confident in attributing my current love for softer bedroom pop to that particular phase. Bailey Rae’s biggest hit, “Put Your Records On,” dominated the radio waves and peaked on Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart at 64 in the US. The song’s lyrics are about singing birds and children playing hopscotch and perfectly capture the feeling of a beautiful day. It’s endearing, sunny, and fun—a good representative of her whole body of work. But Bailey Rae’s more than just a pleasant pop star; she’s a phenomenal singer/songwriter with gentle poetry to her lyrics, which will leave you feeling ready for a warm Portland summer.

FRI JUNE 9

School of Rock Portland Plays Amy Winehouse’s Lioness Hidden Treasures and the Pixies’ Doolittle Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison

If there’s one thing School of Rock Portland does better than teaching kids to rock out, it’s teaching kids to appreciate the greats. Look no further than its upcoming showcase, which will feature local kids covering Amy Winehouse and the Pixies. As someone who’s friends with Portland School of Rock alumni, I can attest to the phenomenal skill and passion the music school instills in its students. Sure, it’s not that cute little indie outfit you read about on Pitchfork, but it’s a good cause. Rock ’n’ roll was made for teenagers, so it’s important to inspire, support, and celebrate the next generation.

Tigers Jaw w/Saintseneca, Smidley; Hawthorne Theatre, 1507 SE César E. Chávez

After a two-year hiatus, the emo-pop heroes of Tigers Jaw have finally made their triumphant return. Last month the duo released a new album, Spin, on producer and emo celebrity Will Yip’s label Black Cement (an imprint of Atlantic Records). Their latest revisits the early Tigers Jaw sound fans know and love, with lots of synth, loud guitars, and two-part harmonies. Simply put, Spin is anything but a disappointment. I was fortunate enough to see them on their tour with Lemuria in 2015, and to this day it’s one of the best concerts I’ve ever attended. I can only imagine how fantastic their upcoming show will be, with indie-folk powerhouse Saintseneca and the quaint, upbeat Smidley (the new side project of Connor Murphy from Foxing). What better way to kick off your summer than with the band that released one of this year’s guaranteed soundtracks of summer?