Things to Do Music: June 14-20 Noteworthy Shows This Week

(Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison) THEESatisfaction was years ahead of its time. Blending the neo-freak soul of Erykah Badu and the Afrofuturist hip-hop of fellow Emerald City cohorts Shabazz Palaces, the Seattle duo of Stasia Irons and Catherine Harris-White built an under-the-radar yet dedicated following after dropping their Sub Pop debut, awE NaturalE, in 2012. As befalls many projects with two visionaries, Irons and Harris-White went their separate ways in 2016 after releasing only two studio albums. Fortunately, that wasn’t the end of the story. Harris-White has gone on to perform and record with her R&B solo project, SassyBlack, while Irons has been more low-profile but no less busy. She DJs at Seattle clubs, hosts the Sway x Swoon pop-up house party, and frequently releases instrumentals and remixes (as Stas THEE Boss) on SoundCloud. Her 2014 Bandcamp release, Stas for Hire, is six tracks of space jazz and Dilla-esque beats. Proof of the enduring testament to Irons’ work—both with THEESatisfaction and as a solo artist—can be found here in the Pacific Northwest. You can’t listen to Blossom, Neill Von Tally, or the Last Artful, Dodgr without hearing her influence. Joined by Seattle’s cosmic R&B singer JusMoni, Irons is sure to provide just enough THEESatisfaction nostalgia for the fans, but more importantly, she’ll be keeping her eyes and ears open, as always, to the future. SANTI ELIJAH HOLLEY

WEDNESDAY 6/14

WEEED, BLACKWATER HOLYLIGHT, TROLL

(Bunk Bar, 1028 SE Water) Hailing from 4/20-friendly Washington state, Weeed is a stoner rock band for people who lover stoner rock. They’re jammers without borders, and aren’t subtle about their sources of musical inspiration (the closing track on 2015’s Our Guru Brings Us to the Black Master Sabbath is a 15-minute opus called “Nature’s Green Magic”). In a live setting, the group’s energy—which is largely driven by a pair of synchronized drummers—is incendiary, and their unabashed rocking is a sight to behold. Weeed’s new album, Meta, is still rich with psychedelic charm and a heartfelt appreciation for reefer. EMMA BURKE

FLOATING ROOM, SINLESS, MINI BLINDS

(Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison) Floating Room is one of Portland’s best bands, hands down, no questions asked. Their 2016 debut, Sunless, deserves to be more than just heard—it deserves to be felt. The passion and warmth they pour into their live performances is palpable, and enables audiences to really feel their music. It’s hard to bring shoegaze to life, but Floating Room does so time and time again at their shows. Local indie-pop band Sinless will bring acid-psych sounds to the party. Mini Blinds is another one of Portland’s most underrated bands; a soft-yet-bright synth-pop dream, I’ve had their album Air Signs on repeat since the weather got nice again (it’s all that’s been getting me through the stress of finals). DELANEY MOTTER

EUGENE CHADBOURNE, PLANKTON WAT, DOLPHIN MIDWIVES, PAPER GATES

(Turn! Turn! Turn!, 8 NE Killingsworth) Dolphin Midwives is the ambient project of Sage Fisher. A one-woman show, Fisher plays the autoharp, a microtonal zither, various percussive instruments, and uses audio effects on her voice to create epic devotionals. These untraditional arrangements have the power to lull any listener within close range into a peaceful meditation. Her delicate, glistening melodies seem to beckon from some far-off meadow where gnomes traipse through sunlit grass and stars fall from the sky. Her latest release, 2016’s Orchid Milk, is a seminal work of art that seeks to levitate the mind into a zero-gravity space where the listener becomes one with the prismatic sounds of the universe. CHRISTINA BROUSSARD

THURSDAY 6/15

TURTLENECKED, COOL AMERICAN, BRYSON CONE

(Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi) Prolific local musician Harrison Smith has been making consistently great art-punk and pop under the Turtlenecked moniker for a couple years, but nowhere does it sound more fully realized than on his stunning new full-length, Vulture. The record is chock-full of catchy earworms and anxious energy that’s reminiscent of Dayton-hailing weirdo rock pioneers Brainiac or New York’s Les Savy Fav at their most melodically manic, and it’s tailor-made to be witnessed in a live setting like tonight’s. CHIPP TERWILLIGER Read our review of Turtlenecked’s new album, Vulture

LOVEBOYS, SWAMP MEAT, MONTHS

STAS THEE BOSS, JUSMONI, DJ LAMAR LEROY

MONO, LOW

(Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell) Countless words could be used to describe the band Mono: instrumental, experimental, noise rock, post-rock, shoegaze, minimalist, contemporary classical, even metal. This gives you some idea that the Japanese four-piece works on large, abstract canvases, creating sounds that are intended to reach the highest rafters in the largest cathedrals. So seeing them in the former gymnasium that is the Wonder Ballroom should be a cataclysmically powerful experience, as they carefully layer melodic phrases on top of simple drones and repetitive rhythms, letting the volume rise, crest, and fall like the waves of an ocean. Their latest album, Requiem for Hell, is based on the Divine Comedy, and while its five slow-burning compositions don’t exactly mirror Dante Alighieri’s famous voyage into the afterlife, the trilogy’s themes of mysticism and allegory can be heard in Mono’s metaphysical approach to sound. NED LANNAMANN

FRIDAY 6/16

THE BENEFIT SHOW: LISA VASQUEZ, COOL NUTZ, MIC CAPES, RICH HUNTER, & MORE

(Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th) Poetic Justice PDX is hosting an all-ages concert called The Benefit Show to honor the heroes of last month’s MAX tragedy—Micah Fletcher, who survived, and the late Taliesin Namkai Meche and Ricky Best. The lineup features a pretty huge chunk of Portland's hip-hop scene: veteran MC Cool Nutz, up-and-coming rapper Mic Capes, and Rich Hunter (FKA Risky Star), to name just a few. CIARA DOLAN Also read Sneaker Wave..

Pride Party & Art Show: W+K Gay Club x Wildfang

(Wieden + Kennedy, 224 NW 13th) Weiden + Kennedy and Wildfang present a “Gay Club” Portland Pride kickoff party and art show that’s sure to be fabulous. Local musical guest Chanti Darling will provide his intoxicating blend of disco-soul while you exhaust the open bar (!!!), and snatch-up some giveaways. There will also be tons of art on display, a silent auction benefitting the Q Center, and food trucks galore. JENNI MOORE

THE ANNIVERSARY, DUDE YORK, FULLBLOODS

(Bunk Bar, 1028 SE Water) The Anniversary isn’t necessarily a band you could describe as sadly forgotten or criminally overlooked or something like that. The Lawrence, Kansas, quintet had a good run in the early ’00s, earning some national attention and building a decent fan base as part of the Midwest’s emo-meets-pop-rock scene. But one thing the Anniversary probably doesn’t get enough credit for is making one of the great records of the era, 2000’s Designing a Nervous Breakdown. An effusive amalgam of twinkling guitars, sugary new wave synths, and hyper-catchy shout-along choruses, it’s a perfect balance of hooky and heart-on-sleeve. The Anniversary made another, more classic rock-influenced album and then split up for several years. But now they’re back, and they roll through Portland tonight. Who knows when—or if—they’ll ever come this way again? BEN SALMON

TEI SHI, MY BODY

(Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison) Listening to Tei Shi (AKA Valerie Teicher) feels like staring out the window of an airplane and watching the horizon fade from blue to rosy pink to deep purple. Which kind of makes sense, considering the rising electro-pop star grew up in Argentina, then Columbia, then Canada, before finally settling in her current home of New York City. Teicher’s music under the Tei Shi moniker occupies this liminal space in the sky; her soundscapes are airy, and her lyrics are dominated by themes of escapism. In 2013 she released her first EP, Saudade, followed by another called Verde in 2015. Tracks like “Nevermind the End” showed early flickers of promise, with the masterful contrast of its silky melody and sludgy bass line. A few months ago, Teicher finally dropped her excellent full-length debut, Crawl Space. She channels Solange (particularly her 2016 masterpiece A Seat at the Table) with slow-burning R&B beats and soft but powerful vocals, while psychedelic guitar grooves call to mind the sun-dazed rock of Australia’s Tame Impala—especially on standout track “Como Si.” CIARA DOLAN

DONNY MCCASLIN GROUP

(Mission Theater, 1624 NW Glisan) There’s an unavoidable physicality to jazz saxophonist Donny McCaslin’s playing. The Californian seems almost taken by the sound when he performs live, bending deeply at the knees and contorting his body with each swell from his instrument. This feels like a representation of his lifelong work of fitting his lithe and charismatic sound into multiple different ensembles. Of late, that’s included his tenure in Maria Schneider Orchestra, the modern big band whose PDX Jazz Festival performance was a highlight of the 2017 concert calendar, and, with his quartet, backing David Bowie on his shockingly beautiful final statement, Blackstar. McCaslin and his group visit Portland this week in support of last year’s Beyond Now, which features splashy covers of Bowie’s “Warszawa” and originals that bleed electronic matter all over a landscape of modern jazz expressions. ROBERT HAM

BOWIE BIRTHDAY BASH: BOYS KEEP SWINGING, EZZA ROSE, ST. EVEN, THE MORALS, WONDERLY, SEAN FLORA, LITTLE SUE, EMILY OVERSTREET, BABY KETTEN KARAOKE

(Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi) You may be wondering why tonight’s “Bowie Birthday Bash” is happening in June when the Thin White Duke was born on January 8. This Bowie tribute evening—packed with an all-star roster of local talent—was originally scheduled for January to commemorate the late musical chameleon’s 70th anniversary, but got snowed out. So tonight acts like St. Even, the Morals, Ezza Rose, a specially concocted tribute band called Boys Keep Swinging, the Baby Ketten Karaoke crew, and others are making up the date. The show is also being touted as a “celebration of the 40th anniversary of Ziggy Stardust,” the glam-rock masterpiece that Bowie actually released 45 years ago. But hey, what’s a little math error when the catalog they’re working with is perhaps unmatched in the entire rock canon? If they play Ziggy opening track “Five Years,” all will be forgiven. Tonight’s bash will be preceded by a separately ticketed David Bowie sing-along from the OK Chorale. NL

SATURDAY 6/17

LIBERTY BALL SOCIAL JUSTICE BENEFIT: MÁSCARAS, BLUE CRANES, RITCHIE YOUNG (OF LOCH LOMOND) THE GHOST EASE, DJ ERIC MAST (E*ROCK), DJ MICHAEL BRUCE AND SOF AC (GRAN RITMOS)

(Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark) Head to the Liberty Ball Social Justice Benefit this Saturday for “a night of resistance, music, and community.” There’ll be performances by killer Portland bands like Máscaras and the Ghost Ease, and proceeds will benefit local organizations like the ACLU Oregon, Sexual and Gender Minority Youth Resource Center, and more. CIARA DOLAN

SLAY: DJ RONIN ROC, DJ AUTOMATON

MUJAHEDEEN, HANDS IN, MALT LIZARD

(Bunk Bar, 1028 SE Water) Ali Muhareb’s Mujahedeen has come pretty far over the past few years. What started out as a solo project has since brought in more members and completely revamped its sound. Muhareb’s vision began as a reverb-heavy outburst of electronic noise, but has since transitioned into jazzier psych territory. It also experiments with post-hardcore that’s as emotive as Mewithoutyou, with much groovier rhythms than Jawbox. Openers Hands In and Malt Lizard play the same kind of hazy psych that’s present in Muhareb’s slower songs. CERVANTE POPE

SUNDAY 6/18

COREY FELDMAN AND THE ANGELS

(Dante’s, 350 W Burnside) For about five minutes on an otherwise unremarkable morning in September 2016, time stood still. The internet entered the helter-skelter. Lovers and haters were briefly united by their slackened jaws and starry eyes. During this unexpected tear in the fabric of our reality, former child actor Corey Feldman (The Goonies, Stand by Me, The Lost Boys) took the stage at the Today Show with his band of Angels—four women with wings, halos, and instruments—to perform the song “Go 4 It!” from their album Angelic 2 the Core. Inspired by the late Michael Jackson, Feldman’s new musical venture exists at the previously uncharted intersection of pop, hip-hop, trap, killer dance moves, and heaven. Following the Today Show appearance, Feldman and the Angels endured tsunamis of ridicule from cowardly hate-mongers (though pop stars like P!nk and Ke$ha shared their support). It’s shocking, that’s for sure, but tracks like the aforementioned “Go 4 It!” (which features Snoop Dogg), “We Wanted Change,” and “Take a Stand” communicate a message that’s pure as glacial ice. This weekend they’re playing Dante’s—an ironically hellish choice for this band of angels. CD

MONDAY 6/19

SOUND + VISION: KARMA RIVERA, MAZE KOROMA

HORSE MOVIES, LUBEC, PRISON DRESS, TALLWOMEN

(Black Water Bar, 835 NE Broadway) Horse Movies have come a long way since I saw them at their first show in a sweaty, mildew-scented basement last summer. A true hidden Portland gem, they’re one of the hardest working bands around. And though they continue to play primarily in basements, it’s nice to see Horse Movies making their mark above ground. They’ve got a busy summer ahead, including a tour with Bay Area emo band Mom Jeans, so wish them well before they hit the open road. Lubec, Portland’s favorite existential dream-pop band, will open the night, along with the self-proclaimed “weird punk” of Prison Dress, and Tallwomen—the first hardcore band I’ve listened to in a long time that actually caught my interest. DM

LO MOON, SMALL MILLION

(Bunk Bar, 1028 SE Water) Lo Moon is shrouded in mystery. With the release of their debut track, “Loveless,” last September, the Los Angeles trio’s magic was manifested in a seven-minute ember of electro-pop not unlike the more revelatory moments of Elbow or the Beta Band. Lo Moon recently released another song, “This Is It,” in anticipation of their summer tour opening for Glass Animals and Air. Their latest occupies a similarly smoldering corner of expansive, atmospheric pop, bringing big synths and bigger choruses into the mix for a soul-verifying dose of dreaminess. For a band that literally only has two songs released, they’re generating an inordinate amount of press, and already parlayed that wave into an opening slot on Muna’s tour earlier this year. It’s tough to say what’s on the horizon for Lo Moon, but if these early blips are any indication, we can probably expect a pretty fantastic debut. RYAN J. PRADO

TUESDAY 6/20

