All-Ages Action! This Week in All-Ages Music

IRIS JUPITER Tues 7/18 Black Water Bar ALLIX JOHNSON

WED JULY 12

Blondie w/Garbage, John Doe and Exene Cervenka (of X); Edgefield, 2126 SW Halsey, Troutdale

It’s been nearly 40 years since the release of “Heart of Glass,” and Blondie’s still doing the damn thing. Sure, the band’s definitely past their early ’80s heyday, but does anyone really go to their shows expecting the highest quality performances? Nope, you go for the nostalgia—to be transported back in time. This Edgefield concert is very sold out, but if you’re a lucky ticket holder, you’ll get to experience Debbie Harry’s steely voice in person.

Beach Fossils w/She-Devils, Ablebody; Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison

These days, indie music tends to blend together in a sea of its own radio-readiness. Beach Fossils aren’t special—in fact, they’re pretty average. But the band’s mediocrity is their greatest strength and their greatest weakness; Beach Fossils’ subdued, reverb-heavy pop is palatable enough to be universally loved, yet not quite interesting enough to prompt much discussion. That said, they’re an indie rock staple, and it’s not a bad idea to see them live.

TUES JULY 18

Iris Jupiter w/Horse Movies, Slumberbox, Helens; Black Water Bar, 835 NE Broadway

Southern California’s Iris Jupiter breaks the surf rock mold. In January the band released their self-titled debut, which seamlessly blends the energy of pop punk and the distorted quality of garage rock. Fortunately, they manage to do so while avoiding kitsch—instead, their first album sounds like a fuzzy pop dream. For this Portland tour stop, they’ll be joined by local group Helens, who’ve mastered a dark mix of shoegaze, post-rock, and emo. Their songs hit like gusts of wind, with an all-encompassing fury and loudness.