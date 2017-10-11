All-Ages Action! This Week in All-Ages Music

SWMRSmewithoutYou Alice Baxley

SAT OCT 14 SWMRS w/the Interrupters, Sharp Shock;

Analog Café, 720 SE Hawthorne

Oakland’s SWMRS sound exactly like you’d expect: fuzzed-out pop with boppy surf rock undertones. On 2016’s Drive North, the young band soundtracks their quintessentially Californian lives. SWMRS’ apolitical punk features lyrics about everything from typical millennial angst to their not-so-subtle obsession with Miley Cyrus to the vapid nature of the commercial music industry (perhaps inspired by their connection to Green Day—the drummer is Billie Joe Armstrong’s oldest son).

MewithoutYou courtesy of the artist

TUES OCT 17 /mewithoutYou w/Pianos Become the Teeth, Strawberry Girls;

Hawthorne Theatre, 1507 SE César E. Chávez

MewithoutYou’s music blends post-rock, progressive punk, and folk with experimental elements, so it’s no wonder they’ve managed to captivate such a broad audience. They’ve toured with bands like Say Anything, the World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die, Under-oath, and Pianos Become the Teeth, proving their ability to fit on just about any bill. Following last year’s release of Pale Horses:Appendix, mewithoutYou’s current “[A --> B] Life” tour is a celebration of their 15 years as a band.