Things to Do Music: November 22-28 Noteworthy Shows This Week

FLOATING ROOM WED 11/22 THE KNOW & TUES 11/28 MISSISSIPPI STUDIOS MATT VRVILLO

WEDNESDAY 11/22

TORI AMOS, SCARS ON 45

(Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway) With her new record, Native Invader, iconic singer/songwriter Tori Amos addresses society’s ills—namely climate change and unchecked dogmatism—through arresting, piano-driven compositions. It’s celestial, gauzy music that recalls Kate Bush and Joni Mitchell, but it’s also distinctly tied to this moment in history. Amos is a master of letting magic and reality coexist. CIARA DOLAN Read our story on Tori Amos.

BETHLEHEM STEEL, FLOATING ROOM, LUBEC, WORLD RECORD WINNER

(The Know, 3728 NE Sandy) Party Naked Forever is Bethlehem Steel’s solid first addition to the discography of emo-revivalist label Exploding in Sound. Led by guitarist/vocalist Rebecca Ryskalczyk, the New York four-piece’s debut presents 10 meticulously crafted songs that take direction from the loud-quiet-loud dynamics of the Pixies. This structure is best realized on “Untitled Entitlement,” with breathless verses about the insidiousness of rape culture and cis-male dominance over a sinister bass line and simple drum beat. This is immediately followed by the flooring 30-second hardcore track “Support Each Other,” which ends with Ryskalczyk’s deadpan delivery of “Get over yourself.” Bethlehem Steel’s music contains reflections on trust and betrayal as well as individual autonomy and the power in collective strength. CAMERON CROWELL

THURSDAY 11/23

MOGWAI, XANDER HARRIS

(Roseland, 8 NW 6th) Mogwai takes its name from the 1984 horror-comedy Gremlins, and the ’80s and ’90s influences don’t stop there. The four-piece formed in Glasgow, Scotland, in 1995, and still plays post-rock distinctly of that era. These days they’ve been dabbling outside of the typical album release cycle—between 2011’s Hardcore Will Never Die, But You Will and 2014’s Rave Tapes, the band scored the haunting French TV drama Les Revenants and the British documentary Atomic, Living in Dread and Promise. They also collaborated with Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor on the soundtrack of Before the Flood, a documentary about climate change. With their new record, Every Country’s Sun, Mogwai proves they’re still masters of dazed sonics, but it also includes a rare vocal track from the band, “Party in the Dark.” It’s a rousing break from their atmospheric instrumentals, but those will definitely help if you need some escapism this Thanksgiving. CERVANTE POPE

FRIDAY 11/24

GRANDFATHER, MOM JEANS, PRINCE DADDY AND THE HYENA, KISSISSIPPI, SNOW ROLLER

(American Legion Post 134, 2104 NE Alberta) Since releasing their 2016 debut, Best Buds, self-proclaimed “stoned pop-rock” band Mom Jeans have taken the underground rock world by storm. They quickly blew up on Reddit’s emo thread, largely due to their refreshing, poppy approach to the genre. Mom Jeans have already gone on three national tours, signed to Los Angeles independent label SideOneDummy Records (home of artists like Jeff Rosenstock, AJJ, PUP, Rozwell Kid), and started prepping their sophomore album. DELANEY MOTTER

SATURDAY 11/25

NORCAL FIRE RELIEF BENEFIT: WORWS, PHANTOM FAMILY, LONESOME VALLEY PUSSYFOOTERS

(Tonic Lounge, 3100 NE Sandy) After fires in Sonoma County this summer destroyed almost 7,000 buildings and killed 23 people, undocumented communities are left especially vulnerable as they don’t qualify for assistance as easily or at all, depending on the source. This benefit show is filled with punk and bluegrass, an amazing raffle, and will raise money for UndocuFund, an organization working directly with undocumented immigrants to provide relief and support. EMILLY PRADO

TROPHY EYES, FREE THROW, GRAYSCALE, HEAD NORTH, HAMPTON

(The Analog Café, 720 SE Hawthorne) If your Thanksgiving plans include spending time with challenging relatives who don’t necessarily share your worldview, you might need somewhere to release your pent-up aggression. Consider the Analog, where a quintet of rock bands will plug in and wail away for a while. At the top of the bill is Trophy Eyes, a gang of Aussie punks who travel with a trunk full of buzzy riffs and throat-shredding screams. The best band here, however, is Free Throw, emo/punk revivalists from the white-hot DIY scene in Nashville. The band is unmistakably influenced by ’90s and ’00s emo, screamo, and post-hardcore, packing their songs with both catchy tunes and sweaty catharsis. But what sets Free Throw apart is the irrepressible sparkle in their vocal melodies, their arpeggiated guitars, and even their pristine production choices. Free Throw makes the emo revival sound relatively sunny. BEN SALMON

SUNDAY 11/26

CANDACE, GENDERS, HANDS IN

(Rontoms, 600 E Burnside) Tonight Candace celebrates the release of a new 7-inch that features two gold-toned dream-pop tracks. “Horizon” unfurls at the molasses-slow pace of Megafaun’s sleepy folk ballads—it’s all dreamy guitars, warm bass, near-whispered lyrics, and psychedelic effects that call to mind early mornings on the road. “Greys” is louder and spaced-out, echoing shoegaze that evokes the gentle chaos of crashing waves. Both songs are lovely, which isn’t surprising considering Candace’s musical output (last year the Portland band released its excellent debut LP, New Future). They’ll be joined by local scene veterans Genders and Hands In. CIARA DOLAN

MONDAY 11/27

THE NATIONAL, THIS IS THE KIT

(Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway) The National is known for playing stately rock ’n’ roll that’s torn between extremes—calculated but also raw, steely and detached but also electrifying. That’s especially true on their new album, Sleep Well Beast, though its 12 tracks bring some unexpected fire to the equation on tracks like “Day I Die” and “Turtleneck.” CIARA DOLAN Read our story on the National.

VISTA KICKS

(Analog Café, 720 SE Hawthorne) If there’s one band striving for that elusive chilled-out California sound, it’s Sacramento’s Vista Kicks. After spending four years with just an EP to their name, in September the psychedelic-funk-rock four-piece finally released their debut LP, Booty Shakers Ball. Self-recorded and self-produced, the record sprawls across 15 tracks that bring modern aesthetics to the beach-bum sounds of the 1960s and ’70s. DELANEY MOTTER

BÉLA FLECK, ABIGAIL WASHBURN

(Newmark Theatre, 1111 SW Broadway) The story of Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn goes something like this: The best banjo player in the world meets an incredible, ambitious folk singer/songwriter (and fellow banjo virtuoso). They get married, start a family, make music, tour, and win a Grammy together. Now they’re rolling into Portland to play songs from their new album, Echo in the Valley, a collection of mostly originals that push and pull on genre boundaries. As is always the case with these two, the music goes beyond bluegrass and folk into the worlds of jazz, prog, pop, and more. And while Fleck and Washburn’s ability to sound like a small orchestra is well-known, it’s even more striking on Echo, where they committed to recording only arrangements the two of them could reproduce live. That means seven types of banjo, Washburn’s beautiful voice, and simple percussion, like shoes tapping on the floor. BS

CASTLE, BEWITCHER, DISENCHANTER

(Tonic Lounge, 3100 NE Sandy) If you’ve been sleeping on the blackened speed metal trident that is Bewitcher, you’d better wake up before they leave you in the dust. The past few years have been productive for this Portland trio, and it’s likely only a matter of time before they sign with a reputable metal label. After releasing their 2016 self-titled debut on three different formats by three different independent labels, last month Bewitcher was invited to play Frost and Fire, the West Coast’s premiere metal festival. Their self-described “heavy metal at the speed of Satan” falls blasphemously in line with the likes of Midnight, Venom, and early Bathory, and no doubt went over like an inverted cross at Frost and Fire. Aside from the velocity and sneering darkness of their music, Bewitcher commands the stage like solid professionals that are ready to make a career out of devastating venues all over the world. ARIS HUNTER WALES

TUESDAY 11/28

STRANGE RANGER, LITTLE STAR, SURFER ROSIE, FLOATING ROOM

(Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi) Heads up bargain hunters—Occidental Brewing and Mississippi Studios latest installment of the recurring Sweet 'n' Local showcase might be the best deal you’ll come across all year. While a four-band bill might seem like overkill to some, getting the chance to catch an array of Portland’s finest indie rock and pop acts without turning your pockets inside out makes this one well worth arriving early for. CHIPP TERWILLIGER