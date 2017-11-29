WED NOV 29-FRI DEC 1The Orwells w/Pixies; Roseland, 8 NW 6th
Born in the suburbs of Chicago, the Orwells have quietly taken the indie rock world by storm. Following the success of their 2012 debut, Remember When, the band released two albums on Atlantic Records, 2014’s Disgraceland and 2017’s Terrible Human Beings. Their latest updates classic rock ’n’ roll, but doesn’t shift the focus away from frontman Mario Cuomo’s raspy voice. With its rambling, rambunctious energy, Terrible Human Beings sounds exactly how it feels to be young and reckless.
SAT DEC 2Skating Polly w/Starcrawler, Skelevision; Analog Café 720 SE Hawthorne
Skating Polly is the stepsister duo of Peyton Bighorse and Kelli Mayo, whose captivating, commanding energy manifests in fuzz-tinged garage punk. They recently caught the attention of Veruca Salt’s Nina Gordon and Louise Pose, who collaborated with the sisters on their latest EP, New Trick. It’s an example of Skating Polly’s growth and development since forming in Oklahoma City in 2009, but moves forward without losing their distinct voices.
SUN DEC 3Sales w/Chaos Chaos; Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie
Though Sales plays lo-fi bedroom pop, the Florida duo brings a jolt of youthful vigor to the subdued genre. Singer Lauren Morgan has a spellbinding voice that fits seamlessly into the band’s drum machine beats. Sales’ new single, “Talk a Lot,” is their most radio-ready yet, with polished production and a lush melody.