New Column! Don’t Miss Dan Savage’s Holiday Special—this Friday, December 2!

You know Dan Savage, you love Dan Savage... and now Dan Savage is returning to Portland for a special one-night-only engagement! It’s Dan Savage’s Holiday Special—a live show brimming with sparkling (and sexy) holiday entertainment!

As you know, the Savage Lovecast is one of America’s favorite podcasts, filled with laughs and tons of great advice on sex and relationships. And at Dan Savage’s Holiday Special, you’ll get to see it taped LIVE for you on the Revolution Hall stage! Dan will be there along with Nancy, the “tech-savvy, at-risk youth,” and some very special surprise guests who will guarantee a very merry, very sexy holiday extravaganza. EVEN BETTER? Dan will be taking and answering YOUR sex and relationship questions from the audience—which means your most pressing problems will be solved before the end of the year! (Don’t you want 2017 to be better than this one? Of course you do.)

BUT BEWARE! Past live tapings of the Savage Lovecast at Revolution Hall have sold out—so get your tickets now at merctickets.com.

Have the holliest, jolliest (and horniest) holiday ever... with

DAN SAVAGE'S

HOLIDAY SPECIAL!

Fri Dec 2, 8 pm

Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark,

$35, 21+

Advance tickets at merctickets.com!