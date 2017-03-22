New Column! Celebrate a New America with this Donald Trump Commemorative Ruble!

On November 8, 2016, slightly less than a majority of Americans resoundingly agreed to make Donald J. Trump the 45th President of the United States. Thanks to a populist message, crafty campaigning, and an often outrageous Twitter account, Trump defeated the formidable Hillary Clinton in the electoral college—but he also got some very powerful help along the way!

It’s with this in mind that The Ivanov Mint® is thrilled to offer the very first DONALD J. TRUMP COMMEMORATIVE RUBLE.

This history-making coin, cast in beautiful 99 percent pure brass-plated steel, is proudly embossed with the ruble’s standard Bank of Russia double-headed eagle—now bearing the heads of Donald Trump and his benefactor, Vladimir Putin. On the other side of the coin is an elegant, smiling portrait of our glorious leader, Donald Trump, with four Russian oligarchs who supported the president’s rise to power slyly peeking out from behind his back. Too cute!

Look closely and you’ll see the “tsar of fertilizer” Dmitry Rybolovlev; former campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s onetime business partner, Dmytro Firtash; oil tycoon and personal friend to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Igor Sechin; and Russian real estate billionaire/Trump pal Aras Agalarov. We see you back there, you scamps!

While this striking, handsome coin will bring instant pride to any living room shelf, it would be equally at home on Fifth Avenue, Pennsylvania Avenue, or Mokovaya Street (you can guess where that is).

Your coin will arrive with a crystal-clear plastic display case, along with a numbered certificate of authenticity that is guaranteed to be 100 percent authentic, so there’s really no need to investigate the matter any further.

Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase the DONALD J. TRUMP COMMEMORATIVE RUBLE for only $748 (or 43,238 rubles) NOW at IvanovMint.com. And hurry—since only 500 of these coins have been produced, they will sell out quickly!*

* But even in that case don’t worry—we’ll have the DONALD J. TRUMP COMMEMORATIVE IMPEACHMENT NICKEL on sale in, say, about eight months.