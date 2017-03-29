Get Your Tickets Now for... Dan Savage’s Easter Extravaganza! Advice! Music! Comedy! Sexy Jesus! It’s Dan Savage’s Easter Extravaganza!

No one loves Easter more than sex advice columnist extraordinaire, Dan Savage!* And that’s why he’s bringing his top-rated podcast, the Savage Lovecast, to Portland for a special live performance filled with lots of comedy, sexy information, music, and... well, frankly? Stuff that might make your religious Aunt Flora clutch her pearls in shock. Can you handle that? We thought so.

What You Can Expect from Dan Savage’s Easter Extravaganza:

• A live taping of the SAVAGE LOVECAST, featuring Dan, Nancy Hartunian, guest sexperts, and the “Tech-Savvy At-Risk Youth”!

• Standup from very hilarious former Portland laff maker NARIKO OTT (winner of Portland’s Funniest Person 2016, Splitsider’s “Top Up and Coming Comedians” for 2015, and one of the Portland Mercury’s Undisputable Geniuses of Comedy)!

• Music from RACHEL LARK AND THE DAMAGED GOODS, the San Fran singer/songwriter who will be kicking off her new tour Studies Have Shown this summer!

• Also, Dan will be answering YOUR MOST PRESSING SEX AND RELATIONSHIP QUESTIONS taken from the audience!

• Plus! CANDY! BASKETS! BUNNIES! And... SEXY JESUS. (The less said about that, the better.)

So do not miss...

DAN SAVAGE’S EASTER EXTRAVAGANZA!

Fri April 14, 8 pm

Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark

$30 advance, tickets on sale NOW at

portlandmercury.com/easter

(And hurry! It will sell out!)