New Column! Spring is Here... and it’s Time to HUMP!

HUMP! (AKA the Northwest’s sweetest li’l homemade porn festival) once again invites amateur filmmakers, porn-star wannabes, hotties, kinksters, regular folks, and all other creative types to make short dirty films—five minutes max—for HUMP! 2017. Just like you, these quickie flicks run the sexual gamut: hardcore, softcore, live action, animated, kinky, vanilla, straight, gay, lez, bi, trans, genderqueer—anything goes at HUMP! (Well, almost anything: No poop, no animals, no minors, no foolin’!)

Nervous about HUMPing? Let us calm your fears: HUMP! films are not released online or in any other form. Filmmakers retain all rights. Appearing in a film for HUMP! means getting to be a porn star in a movie theater—not on the internet.

Thinking about making a HUMP! flick, and want to earn extra credit? HUMP! filmmakers are invited to use certain props so that HUMP! audiences will know they’re watching films that were made just for HUMP! 2017—such as...

• A Planned Parenthood T-shirt

• The Statue of Liberty

• Ping Pong Balls

AND YES, THERE WILL BE FABULOUS CASH PRIZES!

Three first-place prizes and one grand prize are awarded at HUMP!—all decided by a secret audience ballot. Films may qualify in more than one prize category. This year’s categories and prize packages are:

Best Humor: $2,000 first prize, $1,000 runner-up

Best Sex: $2,000 first prize, $1,000 runner-up

Best Kink: $2,000 first prize, $1,000 runner-up

Best in Show: (drumroll please) $5,000 grand prize!

And remember: ALL HUMP! 2017 SUBMISSIONS ARE DUE NO LATER THAN FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2017. So get cookin’!

For technical requirements, entry forms, and other sexy answers to your sexy questions, go to humpfilmfest.com/submit.

HUMP! 2017—IT’S TIME TO GET SEXY!