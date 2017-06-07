New Column Looking for Summer Fun? Check Out the Mercury’s Things to Do Calendar!

Summer’s here and the time is right for getting out and having fun! And if you’re ready to explore everything Portland has to offer, but only have so much time, then have we got the solution for you: It’s the Portland Mercury’s “Things to Do” calendar—hands down the most complete, authoritative event calendar in the city!

Simply go to portlandmercury.com and hit the “Things to Do” drop down menu to find all the subjects and events you’re interested in: outdoor concerts, beer festivals, comedy, the best places to eat, cannabis events, movies, live music, theater, dance nights, and more!

Plus right now we’re featuring the entire calendar for Pedalpalooza—Portland’s super fun month-long bike festival—with all our recommendations for the best rides!

Feeling political? Check out our Resistance & Solidarity calendar for the latest protests, rallies, and ways you can help those who are being hurt by Trump.

And don’t forget, our Things to Do calendar is written by actual people—not event-gathering robots—with actual opinions... which means we’re pointing you to the best of the best things to see and do.

Whether visiting Portland for a day, a week, or a lifetime, the Mercury’s Things to Do calendar is the obvious choice when you’re looking for the best... things to do!

Find out what’s happening today at...

portlandmercury.com/things-to-do